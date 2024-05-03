62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Famed Japanese anime series opens its 1st US restaurant in Vegas

One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late ...
One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late April 2024 in Chinatown Las Vegas. (One Piece Cafe)
One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late ...
One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late April 2024 in Chinatown Las Vegas. (One Piece Cafe)
One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late ...
One Piece Cafe, inspired by the One Piece manga and anime franchise from Japan, opened in late April 2024 in Chinatown Las Vegas. (One Piece Cafe)
More Stories
Mage, left, with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse r ...
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas
Singer Alicia Keys takes a bow during the curtain call on the opening night of "Hell's Kit ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
For Mother's Day 2024, tinga chilaquiles from Toca Madera on the Las Vegas Strip. (T.J. Perez)
Where to go for Mother’s Day brunch in Las Vegas
An Uber Eats delivery order is delivered to a customer in this file photo. (Courtesy Uber Eats)
How much should you tip your DoorDash or Uber Eats driver?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 6:23 am
 

“One Piece” now has a Vegas piece.

The hugely popular Japanese manga and anime franchise starring Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who can stretch his body like rubber, and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, recently opened One Piece Cafe on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. The cafe is the first official One Piece restaurant in the U.S.

The restaurant comes out of a partnership between L.A. restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Toei Animation, which adapted the manga into an anime series.

“Our hope is to bring folks together at the Cafe to celebrate what One Piece represents: camaraderie, friendship, the promise of adventure and a delicious journey for all,” Nguyen said.

Curry, cake, pumpkin juice

In its announcement on X of the launch, @OnePieceAnimeUs said the cafe “will serve food based off the Straw Hat’s favorite meals & iconic anime moments.” Some of these dishes are a Japanese fruit sando, onigiri rice balls, beef curry and a Mighty Meats Pirates Platter, a nod to Luffy’s enthusiastic carnivorousness.

Sweets also draw inspiration from character cravings. Look for stretchy mochi cookies in four flavors (including obligatory ube); Big Mom’s Wedding Cake layering strawberry, chocolate and, yes, ube; and a Gum-Gum Fruit Mousse Bomb featuring vanilla sponge cake, a white chocolate shell and fresh fruit.

Beverages round out the menu: a tangerine slushy; Pumpkin Juice mingling pumpkin, coconut, apple and garam masala; and an All Blue Mocktail starring a blue pea flower and oolong tea.

One Piece Cafe is throwing a grand opening party at 11 a.m. May 11, with giveaways and with character appearances by Luffy and Zoro from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is at 5600 Spring Mountain Road, 702-405-7010. Visit onepiececafe.com or follow @onepiececafeofficial on Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
Murder suspect accused of eating body parts says he was fighting a ‘shape-shifter’
Murder suspect accused of eating body parts says he was fighting a ‘shape-shifter’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Analysts watch Boyd, Red Rock Casino for signs of locals market slowdown
recommend 2
Clark County buys more buildings near the Strip
recommend 3
Sin City Scares: a guide to Vegas’ most haunting attractions
recommend 4
Windy weekend: Gusts up to 60 mph to blow into Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
recommend 6
LETTER: How about a Las Vegas trolley?