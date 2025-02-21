Famed Las Vegas Strip steakhouse reveals closing date

The restaurant is known for, among other things, its fire stage where meats, seafood and other ingredients are cooked with live flames.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is scheduled to move in 2025 from Sahara Las Vegas to The Venetian, about two miles south on the Strip. (Anthony Mair)

About four months remain for Satsuma wagyu prepared tableside on hot stone and a thick bone-in chuletón steak cooked over oak fire, for 10-pound whole suckling pigs ordered in advance and cotton candy foie gras and tacos filled with caviar and jamón Ibérico de Bellota, the luscious cured pork leg made from black-footed Spanish swine raised on acorns.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, where these items rank among the showcase dishes, will shut at the Sahara Las Vegas after service June 30, a representative for the casino confirmed Thursday for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The representative said the possibility exists the restaurant could extends its lease beyond June 30, but that is the planned closing date now.

Bazaar Meat, widely recognized as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S., not least for its use of Spanish cuts and cooking techniques, opened at the Sahara in 2014. In October, the news broke that Bazaar Meat would move in 2025 from the Sahara to a new space in the lower level of the Palazzo lobby at The Venetian.

Until the Thursday confirmation, a closing date for Bazaar Meat had not been publicly disclosed. The Sahara has not revealed what concept will replace Bazaar Meat, but the property doesn’t seem averse to building buzz.

“As we look ahead, I’m delighted to share Sahara’s iconic story will continue with the upcoming announcement of a game-changing, first-to-Las Vegas partnership sure to set the culinary world abuzz,” Sahara general manager Paul Hobson said in a statement for the RJ.

Bazaar Meat is one of five Vegas restaurants from José Andrés, one of the world’s most celebrated chefs. Bazaar Mar, his most recent, opened in August in the Shops at Crystals on the Strip.

