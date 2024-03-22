Famed NYC sushi restaurant opens 2nd location off Las Vegas Strip

The menu features sushi and sashimi, hot Japanese dishes, grilled items, proprietary sakes and signature fried chicken with wasabi honey.

The sushi bar at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)

A Blue Ribbon roll from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

The dining room at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)

Oxtail fried rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

The lounge at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)

Fried chicken with wasabi honey from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Station Casinos)

Booths at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill opening March 29, 2024, at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, from chefs Eric and Bruce Bromberg of Blue Ribbon Restaurants in New York City, will debut March 29 at Green Valley Ranch. Blue Ribbon Sushi began almost 30 years ago in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

The new Blue Ribbon Sushi features 124 seats, including a 13-seat sushi counter. The menu encompasses sushi and sashimi, nightly sushi bar specials, hot Japanese dishes, signature fried chicken with wasabi honey, and grilled items such as baked miso half-lobster, wagyu skirt steak with miso pepper sauce and a center-cut ponzu ribeye with steak frites.

The beverage program offers specialty cocktails, Japanese beer and whiskies, and a roster of sakes, including Blue Ribbon’s proprietary junmai, junmai ginjo, junmai daiginjo and nigori.

The first Blue Ribbon Sushi in the Las Vegas Valley opened in 2017 at Red Rock Resort, also a Station Casinos property.

The new Blue Ribbon Sushi is part of the ongoing renewal and expansion of the Station portfolio, including the opening of Leoncito Mexican restaurant at Red Rock in November, the launch of Durango resort in the southwest in December, and the planned spring debut of Ortikia, a Mediterranean wood-fire grill, at Green Valley Ranch.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill will be open for dinner from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning April 5, Blue Ribbon will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.