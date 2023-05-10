Famed restaurateur to open eatery in luxury Henderson community

The steak, seafood and sushi spot is being created for the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla, the wife-and-husband team behind Blau & Associates, are creating Noble Heights restaurant for the new Four Seasons luxury residences. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering of the Four Seasons Private Residences community which will house Noble Heights, a restaurant being created by famed restaurateurs Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla of Blau & Associates. The development is scheduled to open in 2026 in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Four Seasons)

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla are seen in October 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At the Four Seasons Private Residences just announced for Henderson, part of the luxury experience is pitched in the key of Blau.

Elizabeth Blau, the celebrated Las Vegas restaurateur, philanthropist and globe-trotting culinary consultant, and her husband, chef Kim Canteenwalla, are fashioning Noble Heights, a restaurant and wine bar at the Residences, which are set to debut in 2026 within the MacDonald Highlands community.

The couple, principals of Blau & Associates, own Honey Salt in Summerlin, their original restaurant, and Buddy V’s Ristorante in The Venetian.

They’re also the creators of four spots — including Honey Salt and The Victor — in the Parq Vancouver resort in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Crown Block restaurant in the Reunion Tower in Dallas.

The Victor and Crown Block — both steak, seafood and sushi spots — are providing a model for the menu at Noble Heights, “with flair from the West,” Blau said during a telephone call from the Middle East, where she is consulting on a project.

Blau said the restaurant, still very much in the planning stage, would also have plant-based dishes and a terrace and take public reservations.

Although a restaurant in a private community “is a bit of a different environment” than an independent restaurant, Blau said she and the chef would be able to draw on the experience of consulting for concepts in The Summit Club community in Vegas and the Yellowstone Club community in Montana.

The Four Seasons project consists of 171 high-rise homes and six stand-alone villas.

