Dining Out

Famed Strip buffet not closing, despite social media rumors

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 1:13 pm
 

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is not closing.

Repeat: Bacchanal Buffet, whose origins date to the opening of the property in 1966, is not shutting down its action stations or pulling its 250-plus items or giving up on global flavors, despite heedless social media speculation to the contrary on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Bacchanal Buffet is not going anywhere,” a representative for Caesars Entertainment said in a statement provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It is here to stay.”

Buffets, once a Vegas staple on the Strip and off, have been dwindling in number. Some properties elected not to reopen buffets because of public health concerns as the city emerged from the pandemic. Dining preferences have shifted away from buffets, too (with younger diners preferring food halls).

With the closing of The Buffet at Luxor on March 30, only eight buffets remain at Strip properties. A smattering of off-Strip properties, such as the Palms, the South Point and Rampart Casino, also still offer buffets.

In recent years in Vegas, the trend has been for buffets to be replaced by food halls, as at Aria and the Rio, or passed over in favor of food halls at new properties, as at Durango casino and the Fontainebleau.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

