Family-owned brewery in Henderson’s Booze District closing

The owners of Astronomy Aleworks of Henderson plead for people to support other local breweries and places that serve local beer.

Astronomy Ale Works in Henderson is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Astronomy Aleworks, the family-owned brewery in Henderson that celebrates a universe of craft beer, is closing its taproom on March 9. The owners made the announcement Friday on social media.

“We were denied loans for a second taproom and operating capital to navigate what’s become of the post-Covid Las Vegas beer scene. So, unfortunately, we are ceasing operations,” the Facebook and Instagram post reads.

The post thanks “all of the fabulous supporters we’ve had over the 5.5 years. You made it all worth it.”

There’s also a plea to patronize other local breweries and places that showcase local beer.

“It’s too late for us, but it’s not too late to support everyone else. We aren’t even the first brewery to close in Vegas in 2024. If you don’t support, we won’t be the last.”

The post goes on to tag more than 20 breweries and beer bars in the valley for whom “it’s not too late.”

Astronomy Aleworks just released its May the Schwarz Be With You Schwarzbier. The brewery opened in fall 2018 at 7350 Eastgate Road, in the Booze District of Henderson.

After the taproom closing, the post says Astronomy might host a a going-away party on March 16 with the whole District.

