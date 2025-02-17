Famous food hall on Las Vegas Strip adds 2 new spots

The concepts are the first significant additions since this food hall opened in 2018.

A Soppressata Pizza, Tartufo Bruschetta and Patate e Pancetta Pizza with Rosa Spritz from Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tartufo Bruschetta from Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Patate e Pancetta Pizza from Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Rosa Spritz and Cynar Spritz from Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New signage for Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The bar and dining area of Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Soppressata Pizza from Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Assistant beverage manager Adrian Vera mixes cocktails at Eataly Bar in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The large mural and dining area of Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The dining area of Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino in Eataly at the Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino run hot and cold.

The new adjacent spots on the lower level of Eataly in Park MGM, in the former Wine Shop space, mark the first significant build-out at the food hall since it debuted in December 2018 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The soaring dining area for the horseshoe-shaped bar (which also has at-bar seating) and the open-kitchen pizzeria features a photo mural, spanning one wall, showing orange groves and a scramble of villas on Italy’s sunny Amalfi Coast. Faux orange trees rising in the center of the room blend real and pictured space.

At the same time, the large-screen TVs at the bar — and the location of the bar and pizzeria (plus terrace) across from T-Mobile Arena — make for easy game-day viewing or a pregame gathering place when the Golden Knights take the ice.

“Following the pandemic, we had ongoing conversations for two years about what to do with the space,” said John Trockel, director of store operations for Eataly. “We realized we needed to do something that was guest-focused, and part of that was playing to the fans of the Golden Knights.”

Feeling spritzy

In July, the build-out of the 3,ooo-square-foot space began, with about 150 seats across the bar, terrace and dining room. At Eataly Bar, spritzes conjure the balmy vibe.

“We are the spritz capital of Las Vegas,” Trockel said. “When people come here, they go for it. They just want to enjoy their time at the Amalfi Coast. The spritzes here are found nowhere else in Eataly.”

A Rosa Spritz is “popping now,” Trockel said. The cocktail takes in hand Ramazzotti Rosato apéritif, with its notes of orange and hibiscus, plus prosecco and Fever-Tree Club Soda. A Cynar Spritz showcases Cynar, the earthy bittersweet amaro made using artichokes, along with sparkling rosato, Fever-Tree and skewered olives for briny plops.

A Pallini Spritz offers a choice of Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello raspberry or Peachcello, joined by prosecco and Fever-Tree. “It’s a kind of build-your-own experience,” Trockel said. “It’s up to the adventure of the guest.”

Eataly Bar also presents cocktails such as an Al Fresco, a summery mingling of Botanist Gin, Ramazzotti Rosa, Pallini Peachcello and gently fizzy Moscato d’Asti. An Amerana is built from WhistlePig Piggyback Rye, Campari, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and Fabri Cherry Syrup: Warm spice meets bitter meets sweet.

Pan, pie, personal

Pizza al Padellino takes its name from “padellino,” a style of pizza baked in a small round pan that is a specialty of Torino, Italy, the Piedmontese city where Eataly was founded.

The dough is proofed 24 to 36 hours, then another 12 hours in the pan. The double proofing, the pan itself (cast iron or carbon steel), and cooking at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes produce a browned, slightly crisp cornice and a softer crust within. Alessio Bordoni, formerly of Eataly in Europe, leads the Padellino concept stateside.

“Now, he’s the head baker for North America. This is his introductory project for North America,” Trockel said. “Pizza al Padellino is the first of its type in any Eataly in North America.”

The 10-inch personal pizzas emerge from the oven, slide onto the serving board and are sliced into six pieces. A Patate e Pancetta pie arrives with house mozzarella, sliced Yukon Golds, roasted pancetta and jabs of rosemary. Black truffles, roasted mixed mushrooms and Agriform Parmigiano-Reggiano, aged 14 months, star on the Funghi e Tartufi pizza.

A Soppressata pie is lined with Mutti tomato sauce from Italian tomatoes, house mozzarella and spicy Emilia salame made using traditional methods.

The pies are offered at Eataly only in the Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino area, and the plan, Trockel said, is to introduce the pizza concept at other Eataly locations.

Elsewhere on the menu

For something lighter than a pizza, there are three bruschette on house grilled sourdough, including an earthy sweet Tartufo swiped with whipped ricotta and topped by Urbani black truffles and truffled honey.

The Eataly Bar menu also runs to antipasti, including a squash salad with Pugliese burrata, and two cheeseburgers, including one crowned with an egg from pasture-raised chickens.

Eataly Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Pizza al Padellino is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.