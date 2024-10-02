Fancy toasts, collagen lattes are coming to Henderson

76°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 7:40 am
 

You’re Toastique, Henderson.

The first Nevada location of Toastique, the loaded toast and juice bar franchise, is planned to debut this fall on South Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Anna Azevedo, Ozzy Azevedo and Judy Garb, three Las Vegas entrepreneurs and longtime friends, will own and operate the restaurant.

The Azevedos, a couple previously known for their Wooo Vegas YouTube Channel, and Garb have shared their journey to avocado toast and pitaya mango smoothies on their Instagram page, @threefriends_and_a_franchise.

Toastique features a healthy menu. There are toasts such as the Greek with hummus, arugula, marinated tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives and feta, and a Tuscan tuna with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato and Bibb lettuce.

The are also bowls built on açai and blue spirulina, cold-pressed juices such as a Recharge (beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger) and a Metabolize (cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño, apple, mint), and several smoothies. Iced collagen lattes, wellness shots and coffee round out the menu.

Toastique has locations in about a dozen states and Washington, D.C. In Henderson, the shop will be at 665 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 140. Visit toastique/henderson and follow @toastiquehenderson on Facebook.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

