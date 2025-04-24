79°F
Farm Basket closes one of its Las Vegas locations

The exterior of a Farm Basket restaurant is shown under construction in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 11:24 am
 

A beloved Las Vegas eatery has closed one of its three locations in the valley.

On April 14, Farm Basket officially closed the doors on its location at the Winterwood Pavilion, 2350 S. Nellis Blvd., in the east valley.

The eatery had marked Farm Basket’s second location when the company open it in 2023. The company then opened a third location in the south valley in January 2024.

Earlier this year, Farm Basket, which has been a staple in Las Vegas for nearly 45 years, was acquired by developer J. Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, and Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, owners of The Great Greek locations in Southern Nevada.

Farm Basket still operates two locations in Las Vegas: the eatery’s original restaurant at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd. and another eatery at 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd.

“We needed to focus on our location at Rainbow & Richmar, in addition to the original location on West Charleston,” said Della Penna. We felt it was the best thing for the brand at this time, as food quality and customer service is our main priority.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
