Farm Basket set to open its 3rd Las Vegas location

A beloved Las Vegas eatery is adding a third location to its portfolio.

Farm Basket restaurant is shown under construction at 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd. near Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chicken connoisseurs and turkey lovers in the southwest valley will soon be able to satisfy their cravings for Farm Basket’s “Clucker” or “Gobbler” a lot closer to home.

The restaurant’s new location is at 9435 S. Rainbow Boulevard, near Blue Diamond Road.

The original Farm Basket, at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., dates to 1973, according to its website.

The eatery in 2023 debuted a second location at Winterwood Pavilion, 2350 S. Nellis Boulevard, in the east valley.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, Farm Basket said that eatery will open its doors in February, with an exact date to follow.