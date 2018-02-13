Food

Fast food chains to use special promotions for Valentine’s Day

By Joseph Pisani The Associated Press
February 13, 2018 - 12:07 pm
 

NEW YORK — Is that love in the air or french fries? White Castle, KFC and other fast-food restaurants are trying to lure sweethearts for sliders, fries or fried chicken on Valentine’s Day.

It’s an attempt to capture a bit of the $3.7 billion that the National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend on a night out this Valentine’s Day.

White Castle, which has been offering Valentine’s Day reservations for nearly 30 years, expects to surpass the 28,000 people it served last year. Panera Bread wants couples to get engaged at its cafes.

KFC is handing out scratch-and-sniff Valentine’s Day cards that give off a fried-chicken aroma. And the Wingstop chain sold out of its $25 Valentine’s Day kit, which came with a gift card and a heart-shaped box to fill with wings.

