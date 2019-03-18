Fast-food survey puts Las Vegas in Top 10 best cities

McDonald's has 77 restaurants in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Michelin-rated restaurants dot the Las Vegas area.

Fast-food restaurants obliterate the Las Vegas landscape.

Looking at the major chains, there are more than 350 fast-food joints and that was more than sufficient to place Las Vegas fifth in Apartment Guide’s Top 10 best cities for finding grub on the run.

“It isn’t difficult to understand why Las Vegas lands in this top 10 for sheer volume of fast-food locations,” Apartment Guide explained. “The 39 Pizza Huts, 77 McDonald’s, 36 Taco Bells and 122 Subways are all more than any other city in the top 10.”

Apartment Guide’s calculations figure there is one fast-food restaurant for every 1,813 Las Vegas residents.

The list of “major” fast-food restaurants used in the survey were Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Hardee’s, In-N-Out Burger, KFC, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell and Wendy’s.

The survey compared these large chains with municipal populations to come up with the best fast-food cities.

And the best fast-food city, according to the survey, is Orlando, Florida. With so many tourists — similar to Las Vegas — fast-food restaurants are readily available, one for every 1,058 Orlando residents, the survey said.

Rounding out the Top 10 are:

No. 2: Miami

No. 3: Cincinnati

No. 4. St. Louis

No. 6: Cleveland

No. 7: Pittsburgh

No. 8: Tampa, Florida

No. 9: Atlanta

No. 10: Fort Wayne, Indiana