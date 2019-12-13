Fast-growing BurgerIM opens fifth location in Southern Nevada

BurgerIM, which claims to be the fastest-growing burger chain in the United States, added to its total by opening a fifth location in Southern Nevada this week

In addition to beef and chicken, BurgerIM offers burgers made from lamb, falafel and salmon. (BurgerIM)

BurgerIM, which claims to be the fastest-growing burger chain in the United States, added to its total by opening a fifth location in Southern Nevada this week. The new spot is at 9360 W. Flamingo Road.

Reflecting the company’s founding spirit of “burgers for everyone,” its quarter- and third-pound burgers are available in Angus beef, dry-aged beef, Spanish beef, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, Hawaiian salmon, falafel or Greek lamb. Its original 3-ounce burgers, where the options include turkey and a plant-based burger, are available in twins or trios, and mixing of protein and toppings is allowed. The regular toppings of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese and house sauce are augmented by a dozen premium toppings that include a fried egg, avocado and sauteed mushrooms. Chicken strips, milkshakes and sides also are available.

For more information, go to BurgerIM.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.