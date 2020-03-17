Ferraro’s, other Las Vegas restaurants close temporarily

Ferarro’s Italian Restaurant has been in business in Las Vegas for 34 years, but never had to close temporarily — until the coronavirus crisis hit tourism.

Gino Ferraro in his restaurant. (Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar)

Gino Ferraro has owned a restaurant in Las Vegas for 34 years. Times occasionally have been tough, such as after 9/11 and in the depths of the Great Recession, but he’s never temporarily closed the restaurant. Until now.

Monday, Ferraro announced that Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar would suspend operations for at least three weeks.

“Staying open with 10, 20 people a night doesn’t pay,” Ferraro said Monday afternoon. “The hotels, as you known, are shut down or have very little occupancy. I have a big overhead and 75 people working here. You can cut payroll, but it’s just not enough.”

Ferraro said he was about to meet with his landlord to see if he could get some rent relief or rent deferral.

The restaurant owner relocated his restaurant to its current Paradise Road spot about 10 years ago, and he said being in the tourism corridor has proved to be a drawback during the coronavirus crisis.

“Definitely,” Ferraro said. “If I was in Summerlin or in Henderson, I’d probably consider staying open and try to control the amount of people coming in, or do takeout. It’s just not worthwhile.”

Employees were notified Monday morning that they were being laid off and that they’d be eligible for unemployment during the closing — which he hopes won’t take long.

“My first instinct would be to re-open on April 6, three weeks from today; hopefully things will get better by that time,” he said Monday. “That’s our target date, but things could change.”

Ferraro’s is far from the only restaurant to make such an announcement Monday. In addition to those shuttered by the big resorts were these closings:

Border Grill at Mandalay Bay has closed and ended takeout, catering and delivery services until further notice, part of a company-wide action.

Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars has closed temporarily, along with most of the company’s other locations.

The Charlie Palmer Collective has closed most of its restaurants, including Aureole at Mandalay Bay and Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons.

All locations of Shake Shack are now offering to-go only, with delivery through third-party services.

Tommy Bahama in Town Square will shutter Tuesday, part of a nationwide closure of the company’s restaurants and stores that’s scheduled to last through March 30.

VegeNation at 616 E. Carson Ave. downtown and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson is offering only takeout, and delivery through third-party services.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin has suspended dine-in service but offers takeout service in the restaurant and at curbside.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.