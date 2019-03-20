Fiery Strawberry Shortcake Baked Alaska at Favorite Bistro — VIDEO

On the decidedly French-accented menu at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade are such dishes as escargots bourguignon, cassoulet and ratatouille. (The proprietors are third-generation French bistro owners.) But, in keeping with the restaurant’s “the best of both worlds” slogan, one of its most popular desserts is straight Americana: Strawberry Shortcake Baked Alaska.

The bistro’s French-born pastry chef, Claude Escamilla (named one of the top 10 pastry chefs in America by Pastry Art & Design), starts the dessert with an almond shortcake, piled with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato. He covers it with meringue, surrounds it with strawberry sauce and flames it at the table for a dessert with a slightly crispy exterior, tender base and spring-fresh strawberry flavor.

Favorite Bistro serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit thefavoritebistro.com or call 702-844-4700.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.