Fiiz Drinks offers neon-colored relief from summer heat in Las Vegas

Fiiz Drinks, which describes itself as “a new spin on the old school soda shop,” offers more than 600 drink combinations.

It has all the furnishings of a classic drugstore soda fountain—a large marble counter, bright red spinning stools and gooseneck soda flavor spouts. Walking into Fiiz Drinks is like taking a step into the 1940s, when soda shops were the place to be.

“My grandfather owned a pharmacy back in the day with the old-fashioned soda shop,” a recent customer told Jodi Leishman, owner of the first Fiiz Drinks in Las Vegas. “He said he just loves to come in and sit at the bar and remember those memories with his grandpa.”

Fiiz, which is self-described as “a new spin on the old school soda shop,” opened its doors in late May.

Customers can choose from more than 600 drink combinations. And for anyone who steers clear of soda, Leishman says the menu isn’t married to the pop.

“We also have Italian sodas, frozen drinks, smoothies,” she said. “So there’s all kinds of offerings if you’re not a soda-drinker.”

But of all the hundreds of items on the Fiiz menu, it’s the neon-colored kids’ drinks that are dominating social media. Since its opening, you may have scrolled past pictures of the “Mean Chick,” a bright pink cotton candy Italian soda, or “Sharks in the Water,” a blue raspberry Sprite with gummy sharks.

“The kid in all of us comes out with the kids drinks,” Leishman said. “They’re so much fun and right on time for summer.”

A post shared by Madison (@maddiinthekitchen) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The shop opened just before a record-breaking heat wave took over the Las Vegas Valley. Locals and tourists alike can find some relief from the summer heat at Fiiz Drinks Las Vegas inside the Grand Flamingo Retail Center, 9773 W. Flamingo Road.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

9773 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147