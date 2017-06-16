Find the perfect Las Vegas steakhouse based on your mood

Customers dine inside STK at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, June 12, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Party

For a party vibe that can last the entire evening or serve as a warm-up during a pre-club meal, head to STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. With a DJ playing high-energy music all night and all of the beautiful people on their way to Marquee, this is as much a hookup joint as a purveyor of excellent steaks.

STK, The Cosmopolitan, 702-698-7990, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Romance

While most steakhouses are geared to bachelor parties more than popping the question or celebrating an anniversary, Prime offers a romantic alternative. With the plush decor and the view of the Bellagio fountains, it’s almost guaranteed to get an “I do,” to whatever the question may be.

Prime Steakhouse, Bellagio, 702-693-8865, bellagio.com

Old Vegas

If you want a Rat Pack-esque steakhouse experience, you have two options. The Golden Steer is the more authentic of the two; you can actually dine in Sinatra’s booth. But The Steakhouse at Circus Circus is just as great an experience, at a much lower price tag.

Golden Steer Steakhouse, 308 W. Sahara Ave., 702-384-4770, goldensteerlasvegas.com; The Steakhouse, Circus Circus, 702-794-3767, circuscircus.com

For the beef

Dry-aged beef can be an acquired taste, and there’s no better place to acquire it than Mario Batali’s Carnevino. All of their basic steaks spend 90 to 120 days in the aging room. Or splurge for the riserva, priced by the inch and aged at least six to nine months.

Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, Palazzo, 702-789-4141, carnevino.com

Post-modern

With Cut, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck deconstructed the steakhouse experience and rebuilt the components using all of the tools of modern fine dining. So in addition to the amazing steaks, he offers dishes such as bone marrow flan, tempura soft-shell crab and warm veal tongue with braised baby artichokes, heirloom shelling beans and salsa verde.

Cut Las Vegas, Palazzo, 702-607-6300, wolfgangpuck.com