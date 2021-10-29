Find this flambeed jack-o’lantern for Halloween in Las Vegas

LAVO at The Palazzo is serving a spooky shared dessert for a scary-short time.

Spooky Tartufo Fantasia (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Spooky Tartufo Fantasia is a shimmering jack-o’-lantern that is set on fire to reveal a stack of gelatos, chocolate cake, chantilly and fresh strawberries inside.

The Tartufo, $22, is only available at LAVO (3327 Las Vegas Blvd S) during dinner service Thursday through Halloween and during Party Brunch on Halloween Day.

