105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Fire closes Las Vegas restaurant only open 2 months

A selection of doughnuts from Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in late spring 2024 in central Las ...
A selection of doughnuts from Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in late spring 2024 in central Las Vegas. The shop is closed until further notice following an electrical fire. (Instagram)
More Stories
Four Sixes Ranch of North Texas, owned by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, is joining wit ...
Creator of hit TV series to open pop-up Las Vegas Strip restaurant
Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester ...
Have a favorite NFL team-themed bar? Tell us about it
A menu board is seen at a Costco food court. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Costco adds brand new food court item that has shoppers torn
An 8-ounce filet mignon is half off during the Social Hour at Scotch 80 Prime in The Palms near ...
Steaks are pricier than ever in Vegas, but this restaurant is serving them at 50% off
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 

Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in June in central Las Vegas, is closed until further notice following an electrical fire. The restaurant announced the fire and closing on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

On the menu at Sleepyhead, doughnuts meet Korean corn dogs.

Milk cream doughnuts, for one, are plumped with matcha, Nutella and other fillings. Mochi doughnuts range from basic glazed and coconut-glazed to birthday cake and choco peanut. There’s a Boston cream pie doughnut and versions stuffed with blueberry, strawberry or pineapple jam.

Korean corn dogs (called gamja-hotdogs in Korea) sport a crisper chewier coating than traditional American corn dogs because of their rice flour batter and dusting with panko breadcrumbs.

At Sleepyhead, the dogs come in 10 styles, stuffed with gooey mozzarella or cheddar, or encrusted with a riot of fried potato cubes. The dogs are topped with ribbons of condiments: ketchup, spicy ketchup, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sweet and spicy and more.

Sleepyhead Donut is at 3977 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road. Visit instagram.com/sleepyheaddonut.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester ...
Have a favorite NFL team-themed bar? Tell us about it
RJ

The NFL season is almost upon us, and it’s time for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing. Let us know if your favorite bar should be included.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Famous fried chicken finger restaurant returns to Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location
recommend 3
Henderson distillery reopens after a 2-year renovation
recommend 4
Texas meets Dominican Republic at new barbecue spot in Henderson
recommend 5
5 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas
recommend 6
This restaurant is bringing $9.99 lobster rolls to Vegas. How is that possible?