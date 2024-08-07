Fire closes Las Vegas restaurant only open 2 months

Sleepyhead Donut in central Las Vegas announced the fire and closing in an Instagram post.

Steaks are pricier than ever in Vegas, but this restaurant is serving them at 50% off

Costco adds brand new food court item that has shoppers torn

Have a favorite NFL team-themed bar? Tell us about it

A selection of doughnuts from Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in late spring 2024 in central Las Vegas. The shop is closed until further notice following an electrical fire. (Instagram)

Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in June in central Las Vegas, is closed until further notice following an electrical fire. The restaurant announced the fire and closing on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

On the menu at Sleepyhead, doughnuts meet Korean corn dogs.

Milk cream doughnuts, for one, are plumped with matcha, Nutella and other fillings. Mochi doughnuts range from basic glazed and coconut-glazed to birthday cake and choco peanut. There’s a Boston cream pie doughnut and versions stuffed with blueberry, strawberry or pineapple jam.

Korean corn dogs (called gamja-hotdogs in Korea) sport a crisper chewier coating than traditional American corn dogs because of their rice flour batter and dusting with panko breadcrumbs.

At Sleepyhead, the dogs come in 10 styles, stuffed with gooey mozzarella or cheddar, or encrusted with a riot of fried potato cubes. The dogs are topped with ribbons of condiments: ketchup, spicy ketchup, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sweet and spicy and more.

Sleepyhead Donut is at 3977 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road. Visit instagram.com/sleepyheaddonut.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.