Five omelets to fuel your day

Here are five savory omelets to fuel your day
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant
Pancho’s Omeleta Cancun heads to the seaside with a filling of sauteed shrimp, crab meat, marinated onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, plus relleno sauce, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, green rice, black beans and Champagne to drink, $20.95 during brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Downtown Summerlin, 702-982-0111, panchosrestaurant.com
Esther’s Kitchen
Esther’s presents a bit of a throwback in the form of a French omelet. It’s made with local eggs, boursin cheese, smoked tomatoes, salted zucchini ribbons and served with toast and is $15 during brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-570-7864, estherslv.com
Broken Yolk Cafe
They break more than a few yolks for this one: The Broken Yolk Cafe Iron Man Challenge is a dozen-egg omelet stuffed with mushrooms, onions, American cheese and house-made chili, served on a 15-inch pizza pan with home fries and two homemade biscuits, $26 — or free if one person can polish it off within an hour.
Town Square, 702-617-9655, thebrokenyolkcafe.com
Lucky Penny
The 24-hour cafe Lucky Penny honors Las Vegas tradition with the Lobster Scampi Omelet, made with Maine lobster, scampi butter, lemon and chives, $21.
The Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com
DW Bistro
DW Bistro takes its eggs to the islands with its New Jamaican Omelet, which is folded around a filling of jerk pork, corn, New Mexico green chile and jack cheese, $14 during brunch, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com