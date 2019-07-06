Five omelets to fuel your day

Here are five savory omelets to fuel your day

(Heidi Knapp Rinella)

DW Bistro

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Broken Yolk Cafe

Esther's Kitchen

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Pancho’s Omeleta Cancun heads to the seaside with a filling of sauteed shrimp, crab meat, marinated onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, plus relleno sauce, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, green rice, black beans and Champagne to drink, $20.95 during brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-982-0111, panchosrestaurant.com

Esther’s Kitchen

Esther’s presents a bit of a throwback in the form of a French omelet. It’s made with local eggs, boursin cheese, smoked tomatoes, salted zucchini ribbons and served with toast and is $15 during brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-570-7864, estherslv.com

Broken Yolk Cafe

They break more than a few yolks for this one: The Broken Yolk Cafe Iron Man Challenge is a dozen-egg omelet stuffed with mushrooms, onions, American cheese and house-made chili, served on a 15-inch pizza pan with home fries and two homemade biscuits, $26 — or free if one person can polish it off within an hour.

Town Square, 702-617-9655, thebrokenyolkcafe.com

Lucky Penny

The 24-hour cafe Lucky Penny honors Las Vegas tradition with the Lobster Scampi Omelet, made with Maine lobster, scampi butter, lemon and chives, $21.

The Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

DW Bistro

DW Bistro takes its eggs to the islands with its New Jamaican Omelet, which is folded around a filling of jerk pork, corn, New Mexico green chile and jack cheese, $14 during brunch, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com