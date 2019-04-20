Credit: bBd's

Maxie’s

The Linq’s breakfast and lunch spot has recently expanded its hours of operation and its menu to accommodate more than just an early crowd. Among its offerings are a hot pastrami sandwich ($12 or $20) and The Big Macher: a chophouse burger topped with thousand island cream cheese, red onion, coleslaw and American cheese on a brioche roll, $18.

The Linq Promenade, 702-754-4400, maxieslv.com

bBd’s

Chef Ralph Perrazzo has been bragging on social media about his hand-butchered, house-brined beef neck pastrami like a proud papa. The sandwich, which includes 16 ounces of very thinly sliced pastrami on seeded rye and is served with house-made coleslaw and sour pickles, is about to move from the specials lineup to the lunch menu, $19.

Palace Station, 702-221-6513, eatbbds.com

Richie’s SUB Shop

Located next to Treasure Island’s sportsbook, Richie’s offers a pastrami in sub form called the Buddy-Buddy. Dressed with coleslaw, Russian dressing and provolone cheese, it’s available as a 6-incher or a foot-long, $10 or $14.

Treasure Island, 800-944-7444, treasureisland.com

Robert Irvine’s Public House

You might say that celebrity chef Robert Irvine’s pastrami sandwich is “reuben-esque.” That’s because it comes topped with sauerkraut, grain mustard and Swiss on marble rye, $17.

Tropicana, 702-739-2307, troplv.com

Vig Deli

M Resort’s Vig Deli offers a hot pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and deli mustard on marble rye. And it’s available in the adjacent 32 Degrees Draft Bar, which has a great view of the sportsbook screens for game-day snacking with a beer, $10.

M Resort, 702-797-1000, themresort.com