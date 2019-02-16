Five places in Las Vegas to feast on a seasonal salad

Virgil's Real Barbecue

Andiamo’s Beet Napoleon salad is a fetching cylinder of red and yellow beets layered with chevre-laced ricotta and topped with toasted oats and arugula, finished with a fig-balsamic reduction, $12.

D Las Vegas, 702-388-2220, thed.com

Ferraro’s tosses mixed greens with dried cranberries, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, shaved carrots and Parmigiano Reggiano and tops it all with a dressing made with 4 Foglie balsamic vinegar, $14. Or add grilled shrimp, $9; chicken breast, $7; grilled salmon, $7; or grilled beef tenderloin, $12.

4480 Paradise Road, 702-364-5300, ferraroslasvegas.com

The Live Forever salad, Alenik-style, is a mix of wild greens, brown rice, Roma tomatoes, red onion, roasted cashews, sauteed kale, roasted Brussels sprouts, beets, avocado, extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, $19.90.

2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-451-1893, pastashop.com

Here’s a bowl of greens and vegetables definitely geared to carnivores: Virgil’s BBQ Salad is topped with pulled chicken, Carolina pulled pork and sliced Texas beef brisket, $19.95.

The Linq Promenade, 702-389-7400, caesars.com

For Esther’s winter salad, kale is tossed with a mixture of apple cider, caramel and apple cider vinegar, topped with apples and roasted squash and served on spiced yogurt with pinenuts and pickled sultana raisins, $13.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-570-7864, estherslv.com