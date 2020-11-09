Flock & Fowl closing in downtown Las Vegas

The owners of the restaurant in The Ogden promise a “new vision” coming to replace it.

Flock & Fowl DTLV located inside The Ogdenwill will close Nov. 22 to make way for a new concept. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Flock & Fowl will close its doors at The Ogden on Nov. 22. In an Instagram post announcing the decision, the owners promised a new restaurant in the same space that “will be a complete departure in name, and style, but not soul.” Yet, while most of the existing team is expected to be involved in the new project, Chef Sheridan Su and his wife/partner Jenny Wong will not participate on any creative or operational level.

The owners broke the news on social media Saturday, with an Instagram post featuring a cartoon Grim Reaper and a beheaded chicken, in front of a tombstone that reads “RIP Flock & Fowl Downtown 2017-2020.” The post says, in part, ‘Since we came back after quarantine in May, we’ve been slowly evolving into what our new vision for Flock & Fowl is. But that new vision, is not Flock & Fowl.”

The announcement, at @flockdtlv on Instagram, promises: “This Instagram account will continue on, to offer you updates when we re-open, and tease you along the way of our new name and theme.”

Speaking to the Review-Journal, Wong describes the closure as “a breakup between the investors and us,” referring to herself and her chef husband. She says the tension between the couple and their partners dates back to an opening that was more expensive than expected, and was exacerbated by family issues she was confronting.

“I think our relationship started out very rocky, and then it just continued that way,” she explains.

Nonetheless, Wong says she and Su both wish the team well in the new project, and want fans of the current restaurant to continue to support its replacement.

“I think it’s important to note that they are truly a family, and for people to continue to visit, and see what their new endeavors are. Because they don’t fail each other.”

Su and Wong continue to operate Every Grain on Charleston Boulevard and Fat Choy within the Eureka Casino. As for the chances of seeing another Flock & Fowl, she tells fans not to rule it out.

“In the future there’s the potential for a different Flock & Fowl location to open up — just not with investors. And it’ll probably be more similar to the original Flock & Fowl location that was on Sahara, rather than something crazy big.”

