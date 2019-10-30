Food Finders: A reader-favorite ice cream parlor in Las Vegas

RJ readers also weigh in on finding unsweetened cacao nibs and fennel-free sausage in Las Vegas.

When John Descrans emailed in search of the best local ice cream parlor, reminiscent of the late, great Leatherby’s, readers were unanimous: Handel’s Ice Cream at 10170 W. Tropicana Ave. It’s “the best in town,” said Ron Caruso, while Penny Goldin said the ice cream is made fresh daily and there’s a roster of 100 flavors of ice cream and yogurt. Ann Brown noted that the flavors are seasonal. Current choices include pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake chunk and deep-dish apple pie, as well as a hot apple dumpling sundae with cinnamon roll ice cream.

For Sybil Friedman, who’s looking for unsweetened cacao nibs, Marion Reinhardt suggested Sprouts Farmers Market or Vitacost.com, adding that she was just snacking on some with her iced coffee.

More on Italian sausage without fennel: Sal Coco recommended Cugino’s Italian Deli & Pizza at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway. “The family is from Brooklyn, N.Y., and has been making Italian foods for many years,” he said. Coco added that he believes the best tomatoes for making sauce are Cento brand’s San Marzano variety, available at Walmart. “Their taste is perfect,” he said.

More reader requests

Paula Lane is looking for Archer Farms side dishes, which she used to get at Target — specifically the microwaveable spinach and kale and mac and cheese.

Abigail Aguilar is looking for a poppyseed strudel or roll, similar to those her mother used to get at a bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio.

Renata Bassett is looking for reader suggestions for local restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage.

And Dennis Ward is looking for reader suggestions for canned chile con carne.

Send requests or discoveries to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.