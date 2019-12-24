Food Finders farewell: Faygo drinks found for Las Vegas newcomer

RJ readers also help brethren find Mallomars, lox and bagels on a buffet and places that can do seafood gumbo without sausage.

(Getty Images)

This is the final Food Finders. In the age of the internet, it’s much easier to find items than it was when we launched the column. We thank all of our readers who contributed over the years.

For Teri Thompson, who’s been a resident of Henderson for a little over a year, fellow Food Finders have found local sources for a taste of her native Michigan.

Jamison Blitstein said he saw Faygo soft drinks in 12-ounce bottles at the C-A-L Ranch Store at 232 N. Jones Blvd. Alan Van Ees suggested Total Wine &More; a check with the Henderson location found a limited selection. And Dave Bourgeois said the “pop” is available at the Breeze Rite gas station at 6451 Boulder Highway, at Russell Road.

For Judi Caro, Marcia Bursky said lox and bagels are available every weekend on the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast.

For Phyllis Fields, Bursky said she saw Mallomars at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5545 Simmons St. at Ann Road in North Las Vegas, and Gerry Baxter saw them at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson.

And for Don Berman, who’s looking for a local spot that serves New Orleans seafood gumbo without sausage, Ellen Meade said the Station Casinos Oyster Bars can prepare it that way on request, adding that the one at Texas Station is “my go-to place for special seafood requests.” The Oyster Bars also are at Palace, Sunset and Santa Fe stations.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.