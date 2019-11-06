Food Finders: Favorite spots for corned beef and cabbage

RJ readers also share where to find never-frozen octopus, Sabrett Pushcart-Style Onions and ice cream in Las Vegas.

Nov. 5, 2019

Renata Bassett asked readers for suggestions for local restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage, and a few shared their favorites.

New York expatriate Helene Gottlieb says “there is no other” than Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, which serves it in the Sourdough Cafe and Charlie’s Market Buffet on Thursdays. CeCi Schreiber recommended the Suncoast Buffet, where she said it’s served at Saturday lunch. Judy Rubin recommended Three Angry Wives in the Boca Park shopping center. And Ann Brown suggested McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave.

For Edward Miller, who’s looking for large, never-frozen octopus, Linda Callahan suggested La Bonita Supermarkets; there are six in the valley.

For Sha Polstein, who’s looking for a local source for Sabrett Pushcart-Style Onions in Sauce, in a jar, Chris Darden said it’s available at Sprouts Farmers Market.

More on ice cream shops: Gloria Castricone wants to be sure we mention Luv-It Frozen Custard at Las Vegas Boulevard and Oakey Avenue and which, she notes, has been in business for nearly 50 years.

Darden is looking for Sabrett natural-casing hot dogs, and chocolate halvah — not chocolate-covered.

Susan May is looking for a smoked pork shoulder brisket for a New England boiled dinner.

Calvin Carwile is looking for Pillsbury Caramel Apple Moist Supreme Cake Mix and Creamy Supreme Caramel Apple Frosting, which he usually can find in the fall at Walmart or Smith’s.

And Walter Charpentier is looking for smelt that are headless, boned and cleaned.

Oct. 30, 2019

When John Descrans emailed in search of the best local ice cream parlor, reminiscent of the late, great Leatherby’s, readers were unanimous: Handel’s Ice Cream at 10170 W. Tropicana Ave. It’s “the best in town,” said Ron Caruso, while Penny Goldin said the ice cream is made fresh daily and there’s a roster of 100 flavors of ice cream and yogurt. Ann Brown noted that the flavors are seasonal. Current choices include pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake chunk and deep-dish apple pie, as well as a hot apple dumpling sundae with cinnamon roll ice cream.

For Sybil Friedman, who’s looking for unsweetened cacao nibs, Marion Reinhardt suggested Sprouts Farmers Market or Vitacost.com, adding that she was just snacking on some with her iced coffee.

More on Italian sausage without fennel: Sal Coco recommended Cugino’s Italian Deli & Pizza at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway. “The family is from Brooklyn, N.Y., and has been making Italian foods for many years,” he said. Coco added that he believes the best tomatoes for making sauce are Cento brand’s San Marzano variety, available at Walmart. “Their taste is perfect,” he said.

Paula Lane is looking for Archer Farms side dishes, which she used to get at Target — specifically the microwaveable spinach and kale and mac and cheese.

Abigail Aguilar is looking for a poppyseed strudel or roll, similar to those her mother used to get at a bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio.

Renata Bassett is looking for reader suggestions for local restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage.

And Dennis Ward is looking for reader suggestions for canned chile con carne.

Oct. 23, 2019

Fellow Food Finders readers have come to the rescue of Terry Trigilli, who’s looking for a source for Italian sausage without fennel, which she used to get at the now-closed Glazier’s Food Marketplace. Jan Visser and Pete and Barbara Snyder said the Johnsonville brand contains no fennel and is available at Albertsons; Visser also found it at Vons at 2511 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson.

For Mary Jo Binder, who’s looking for Reese’s Original Rusk, Visser said Vons stopped carrying it a few years ago. But he said the rusk is known as beschuit and is “a staple in every Dutch household;” he recommended Van Der Meulen and Bolletje’s brands, which can be found at International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. “They carry lots of Dutch/Indonesian products and it’s worth a trip just to browse their items for hard-to-find items from all over the world,” he said.

For Elaine Carminiti, who’s looking for low-carb bread, Visser suggested Nature’s Own 100% Whole Wheat Bread, with 13 grams of total carbohydrate (2 grams of dietary fiber and 2 grams of sugars) and 70 calories per slice.

For David Hoff, Dale Klabacha emailed that Smucker’s Cherry Preserves “are almost impossible to find,” but that he’d recently purchased some at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson.

Hazel Kaye is looking for Walnettos, which she used to get from Vermont Country Store.

Harvey Hirsch is looking for Kirby or pickling cucumbers.

Larry Cox is looking for a local source for seasoning packets for Portuguese sausage.

And John Descrans is looking for “good ice cream in town,” similar to Leatherby’s Ice Cream Parlor, which closed some years ago.

Oct. 16, 2019

When Ron Rutin emailed in search of Thomas’ Nooks & Crannies Bagels, I thought he’d mistyped. Thomas’, after all, has been known for years for its English muffins, and the nooks and crannies to be found therein.

But on a quick glance at the company’s website I discovered that, indeed, the bagels are a thing, and that Thomas’ is boasting that they’re “airier, with less dense texture.” And Rubin’s sharp-eyed fellow Food Finders readers have spotted them in the valley.

Barbara Goodwin found them at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson. Sam Wagmeister said they’re at the Oroweat/Bimbo Bakery Outlet at 2548 W. Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Sandy King found them most recently at Vons at 6450 Sky Pointe Drive and earlier at the Walmart Supercenter at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. And Steve Hulse said they can be found at many Albertsons stores and at some Target and Walmart stores.

Edward Miller is looking for large, never-frozen octopus.

Mary Jo Binder is looking for Reese Original Holland Rusk, which she used to get at Albertsons.

Sybil Friedman is looking for a source, preferably in the southwest part of the valley, for raw or roasted unsweetened cocoa nibs at a reasonable price, similar to what she used to get at Trader Joe’s.

Barry Abidor is looking for Nemo’s Carrot Cake, which he has found in stores in California.

Terry Trigili is looking for sweet Italian sausage without fennel, which she used to find at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Elaine Caminiti seeks reader recommendations for a local source of good, low-carb bread.

