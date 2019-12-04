Food Finders: Readers help locate a special tartar sauce

RJ readers ask for help finding favorite ice cream flavor, seafood gumbo (minus sausage) and full-fat buttermilk.

Because so many hard-to-find foods are available online these days it’s become a lot easier to procure them, but it’s always nice to find a local source. So while Dale Porray emailed that Original Big Boy Tartar Sauce, being sought by Karen Racutt, is available at shop.bigboy.com, Melissa Brearey and CeCi Schreiber reported finding it at Smart & Final. “They also had the BB Cocktail Sauce this time!” Brearey added.

For Rich Papaleo, who’s looking for spinach that’s not the “baby” variety, Ann Brown suggested Smith’s.

For Chris Darden, who’s looking for Sabrett natural-casing hot dogs, Jan Visser said they’re available at some Sprouts Farmers Markets, including the one at 635 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

And for Kay Garnish, who’s looking for gluten-free whole-grain bread, Lee Ashman recommended the multi-grain brown-rice bread at Trader Joe’s.

More reader requests

Ann Gosler is looking for rum babas, in a size closer to a cupcake than the mini-babas she has found online.

Joyce Plumer is looking for Dreyer’s ice cream with no sugar added in butter pecan, which she used to find in local stores.

Don Berman is looking for a local place that serves New Orleans seafood gumbo without sausage, similar to that at The Gumbo Shop in New Orleans.

Mary Weintraub is looking for old-fashioned, full-fat buttermilk.

Carol Buczek is looking for fresh or frozen yellow perch or walleye fillets.

And Dwight Harouff is looking for reader suggestions for the best Japanese wagyu New York strip steak in the valley.

Readers?

