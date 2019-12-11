Food Finders: Seeking local sources for kohlrabi, low-sugar desserts

Other RJ readers ask brethren for help finding Mallowmar cookies, in-pod fresh English peas and a store that cures pastrami.

This July 20, 2015 photo shows kohlrabi in Concord, N.H. Kohlrabi is a member of the brassica family, and its relatives include broccoli, cauliflower, turnips and kale. Both its bulb and its leaves are edible, it is tasty raw or cooked, and it plays nicely with many other ingredients. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Two people have spotted kohlrabi for fellow Food Finders reader Ilse Root, who points out that it’s a vegetable popular in German cuisine. It’s good roasted and in dishes such as soups.

Helga Smith and Ann Brown found it at separate Sprouts Farmers Market stores, and Smith pointed out, “This vegetable can also be eaten raw; it’s a wonderful, sweet-tasting healthy snack packed with vitamins C and A and other important minerals.”

For Jim Guynup, who’s looking for reader suggestions for their favorite places to find low-sugar desserts, Brown also recommended Sprouts.

And for Rob Lindley, who’s looking for “cooking” apples such as Rome or McIntosh, for making applesauce, John Bergler reported recently spotting McIntosh apples at Albertsons at 2910 Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Gloria Shannon, who misses the pastrami she used to get at Langer’s in Los Angeles, is looking for a local place that cures its own pastrami.

Judi Caro is looking for a buffet that serves lox and bagels on its regular breakfast menu.

Phyllis Fields is looking for Mallowmar cookies, which she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Jeff Thomas is looking for fresh English peas, still in the pod.

Andy Rausch is looking for Taylor Pork Roll, which he used to get at Smith’s — preferably in the northwest part of the valley.

Larry Hrynchuk is looking for frozen sour cabbage heads.

And Teri Thompson, a resident of Henderson for a little over a year, is looking for the Faygo soda pop she used to enjoy in Michigan.

