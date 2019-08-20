Food Finders: Seeking yogurt, cheese and special syrup

Recent publication of a couple of Alpine Village Inn recipes draws two more requests for old-favorite dishes.

Styles, types and flavors of yogurt are so numerous, sometimes it’s difficult to find a favorite. But fellow Food Finders have located soy yogurt for Tom Kordus. Marcee Shafer and William G. Raley found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, and Raley found it at Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle and at Trader Joe’s.

For Michael Offord, who’s looking for a local source for Wensleydale Cheese from England, Mona Rojas found it at the Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s and Jill Rader found it at Costco in Henderson.

For Sharon Telzerow, who’s looking for blueberry pancake syrup, Pat Fautt and Ann Brown found it at Smith’s, Fautt specifying that it’s Smucker’s.

For the squaw bread Telzerow also is seeking, Brown said she can find an equivalent at Manan Bakery at 6620 W. Flamingo Road.

And for Jon Williams, who’s looking for the horseradish Trader Joe’s used to sell or a good alternative, Ron O’Neil recommended Silver Springs Good-n-Hot from The Butcher Block, which has three valley locations, and Pat McManis recommended Atomic from Smart & Final.

More on chicken-fried steak: Cynthia Stine recommended Hometown Eats at 894 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, saying it’s “the best this side of Texas.”

Adam Staple is looking for a place that makes grilled (but not smoked) chicken wings.

Roy Hayes is looking for pasta from Gragnano, Italy.

Mary Tang is looking for Lea & Perrins marinade for chicken.

And we have two more restaurant-recipe requests: Dirick Van Gorp is looking for the corn chowder from the old Alpine Village Inn, and Jean Cornwall the soup from the old Danube on Charleston Boulevard.

