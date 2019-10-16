Food Finders: Thomas’ Nooks & Crannies Bagels spotted in Las Vegas

The brand famous for its English muffins also makes bagels, and RJ readers know where to find them.

When Ron Rutin emailed in search of Thomas’ Nooks & Crannies Bagels, I thought he’d mistyped. Thomas’, after all, has been known for years for its English muffins, and the nooks and crannies to be found therein.

But on a quick glance at the company’s website I discovered that, indeed, the bagels are a thing, and that Thomas’ is boasting that they’re “airier, with less dense texture.” And Rubin’s sharp-eyed fellow Food Finders readers have spotted them in the valley.

Barbara Goodwin found them at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson. Sam Wagmeister said they’re at the Oroweat/Bimbo Bakery Outlet at 2548 W. Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Sandy King found them most recently at Vons at 6450 Sky Pointe Drive and earlier at the Walmart Supercenter at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. And Steve Hulse said they can be found at many Albertsons stores and at some Target and Walmart stores.

More reader requests

Edward Miller is looking for large, never-frozen octopus.

Mary Jo Binder is looking for Reese Original Holland Rusk, which she used to get at Albertsons.

Sybil Friedman is looking for a source, preferably in the southwest part of the valley, for raw or roasted unsweetened cocoa nibs at a reasonable price, similar to what she used to get at Trader Joe’s.

Barry Abidor is looking for Nemo’s Carrot Cake, which he has found in stores in California.

Terry Trigili is looking for sweet Italian sausage without fennel, which she used to find at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Elaine Caminiti seeks reader recommendations for a local source of good, low-carb bread.

