Food Network to feature several chefs with Las Vegas presence

Guy Fieri on the set of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." (Food Network)

You may not be able to visit your favorite celebrity chefs’ local restaurants during the shutdown, but you can get a taste of their styles and personalities on TV. That’s especially true this week, as Food Network rolls out six days’ worth of curated, “quarantine-friendly marathons” that go heavy on appearances by chefs with a Las Vegas presence.

While things kick off Tuesday with a “Chopped” marathon, Wednesday is when Las Vegas is seriously represented, thanks to Guy Fieri. The UNLV alumnus will host a “Guy’s Grocery Games” marathon that kicks off at 1 p.m. and leads into a 10 p.m. airing of “Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games.”

Bobby Flay fans who have been missing his local restaurants can tune in Thursday for a “Beat Bobby Flay” marathon from 5-9 p.m. Also on Thursday, the grand finale of “Vegas Chef Prizefight” with Anne Burrell, will air at 10 p.m.

Fieri will be back on Friday with a marathon of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” set for 1 p.m. until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s programming also will include Giada De Laurentiis celebrating Easter on “Giada Entertains,” at 12:30 p.m. That will be followed by more Fieri, in the form of a “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” marathon from 2-7 p.m. At 9 p.m., Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman will make cakes for the Aquarium of the Pacific in a new episode of “Buddy vs. Duff,” while Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly will appear on a new episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” which premieres at 10 p.m.

