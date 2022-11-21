Foodie tour to highlight trio of Las Vegas barbecue spots

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and sticky digits. As folks will discover on the latest Finger Licking Foodie Tour.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and sticky digits. As folks will discover on the latest Finger Licking Foodie Tour, an outing to three Vegas barbecue joints: Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ and Big B’s Texas BBQ.

The tour (three hours) begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and features shuttle to the restaurants, meats and sides, a beer at each venue, smoker behind-the-scenes, butchering demonstration and barbecue sauce tasting. Visit fingerlickingfoodietours.com/VegasBBQTour for details and bookings. Tour limited to 35.

Stone crab beaches again at Siegel’s 1941, the El Cortez restaurant named for mobster Bugsy Siegel. The sweet meat comes with Dijonnaise sauce for dredging, and with cottage fries and crunchy coleslaw playing foil. The crab is served from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through spring 2023 for $49 a pound.

Praise be, with biscuits! House of Blues in Mandalay Bay is presenting its final Gospel Brunches of 2022 on Sunday and Dec. 4 and 11. The meals unite traditional and contemporary gospel music with an all-you-can-enjoy buffet that features a ham carvery, barbecue chicken, jambalaya, omelets, chicken and waffles, salads, fruits, desserts and more.

Visit houseofblues.com, then click on Event Calendar, for details and tickets. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that provides arts and cultural educational programs for youth.

For the first time, Whisky Advocate, the leading U.S. trade publication for the spirit, is presenting WhiskyFest, the spirit’s top North American event, in Las Vegas. The festival features samples of hundreds of whiskies from around the world, seminars with tastings, and distillery representatives, master distillers and other experts discussing their craft.

WhiskyFest takes place Dec. 2 at Resorts World. Visit whiskyadvocate.com/whiskyfest/las-vegas for details and tickets.

