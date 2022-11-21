50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Food

Foodie tour to highlight trio of Las Vegas barbecue spots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 8:24 am
 
Finger Licking Foodie Tours of Las Vegas is presenting its next outing, a barbecue excursion, o ...
Finger Licking Foodie Tours of Las Vegas is presenting its next outing, a barbecue excursion, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Finger Licking Foodie Tours)
Siegel's 1941 in the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas is offering stone crab through sprin ...
Siegel's 1941 in the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas is offering stone crab through spring 2023. (El Cortez Hotel)
House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is presenting its famed gospel brunches o ...
House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is presenting its famed gospel brunches on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 and 11, 2022. (Anthony Mair)

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and sticky digits. As folks will discover on the latest Finger Licking Foodie Tour, an outing to three Vegas barbecue joints: Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ and Big B’s Texas BBQ.

The tour (three hours) begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and features shuttle to the restaurants, meats and sides, a beer at each venue, smoker behind-the-scenes, butchering demonstration and barbecue sauce tasting. Visit fingerlickingfoodietours.com/VegasBBQTour for details and bookings. Tour limited to 35.

◆ ◆ ◆

Stone crab beaches again at Siegel’s 1941, the El Cortez restaurant named for mobster Bugsy Siegel. The sweet meat comes with Dijonnaise sauce for dredging, and with cottage fries and crunchy coleslaw playing foil. The crab is served from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through spring 2023 for $49 a pound.

◆ ◆ ◆

Praise be, with biscuits! House of Blues in Mandalay Bay is presenting its final Gospel Brunches of 2022 on Sunday and Dec. 4 and 11. The meals unite traditional and contemporary gospel music with an all-you-can-enjoy buffet that features a ham carvery, barbecue chicken, jambalaya, omelets, chicken and waffles, salads, fruits, desserts and more.

Visit houseofblues.com, then click on Event Calendar, for details and tickets. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that provides arts and cultural educational programs for youth.

◆ ◆ ◆

For the first time, Whisky Advocate, the leading U.S. trade publication for the spirit, is presenting WhiskyFest, the spirit’s top North American event, in Las Vegas. The festival features samples of hundreds of whiskies from around the world, seminars with tastings, and distillery representatives, master distillers and other experts discussing their craft.

WhiskyFest takes place Dec. 2 at Resorts World. Visit whiskyadvocate.com/whiskyfest/las-vegas for details and tickets.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
2
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
3
NEVADA VIEWS: Without additional land, Southern Nevada has no economic future
NEVADA VIEWS: Without additional land, Southern Nevada has no economic future
4
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
5
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Juan Medina assists customers at his shop, Mrs. Williams’ Diabetic Delights, where the b ...
Bakery caters to diabetics with line of sugar-free treats
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special to the / RJ

Janet Dietz — founder of Mrs. Williams Diabetic Delights, a Las Vegas fixture for more than 30 years — created her diabetic-friendly recipes out of necessity.

Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE. Photo credit_ Matthe ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The musical “Annie,” a stand-up performance by Kevin Hart, and the Water Lantern Festival head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Post Malone, the Las Vegas Pizza Festival and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.