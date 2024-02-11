53°F
Foodies and football come together for Taste of the NFL — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 11:46 am
 
NFL Pro Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe, left, and Charles Woodson, second from left, speak about ...
NFL Pro Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe, left, and Charles Woodson, second from left, speak about their alcohol brands at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Celebrity chefs, local restaurateurs and NFL players and dignitaries came together in Las Vegas on Saturday night for Taste of the NFL at the Keep Memory Live Center.

All proceeds from the event will go to GenYouth and it’s commitment to ending student hunger in Nevada and across the country.

Check out the photos below.

Madison Marsh, the 2024 Miss America, middle, poses with Shannon Sharpe, middle, Charles Woodso ...
Madison Marsh, the 2024 Miss America, middle, poses with Shannon Sharpe, middle, Charles Woodson, second from right, Carla Hall, third from left, and a group of chefs at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
NFL Pro Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe shakes hands with a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the K ...
NFL Pro Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe shakes hands with a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL player Will Blackmon talks about his experience of becoming a sommelier at the Taste ...
Former NFL player Will Blackmon talks about his experience of becoming a sommelier at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former Raiders player and NFL Pro Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks about his wine brand at ...
Former Raiders player and NFL Pro Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks about his wine brand at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, middle, converses with a group at the Taste of NFL event at ...
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, middle, converses with a group at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A woman wearing a dress holding wine glasses stands outside stands outside at the Taste of NFL ...
A woman wearing a dress holding wine glasses stands outside stands outside at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A helmet signed by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is seen during a silent auction ...
A helmet signed by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is seen during a silent auction at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL tight end Byron Chamberlain speaks to football fans at the Taste of NFL event at the ...
Former NFL tight end Byron Chamberlain speaks to football fans at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame Doug Flutie speaks to fans at the Tast ...
Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame Doug Flutie speaks to fans at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift are seen on bourbon bottles up ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift are seen on bourbon bottles up for auction at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dishes from Esther’s Kitchen are laid out for attendees at the Taste of NFL event at the ...
Dishes from Esther’s Kitchen are laid out for attendees at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Chefs from Esther’s Kitchen put out for for attendees at the Taste of NFL event at the K ...
Chefs from Esther’s Kitchen put out for for attendees at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Smoke Wagon, a company based out of Las Vegas, displays their bourbon whiskey for fans is at th ...
Smoke Wagon, a company based out of Las Vegas, displays their bourbon whiskey for fans is at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen cooks at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory ...
Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen cooks at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt poses for photographs with fans at the Taste of NFL ...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt poses for photographs with fans at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL wide receiver Chris Calloway converses with a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the K ...
Former NFL wide receiver Chris Calloway converses with a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former Kansas City Chiefs player and NFL Pro Hall of Famer Bobby Bell speaks to fans at the Tas ...
Former Kansas City Chiefs player and NFL Pro Hall of Famer Bobby Bell speaks to fans at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
NFL Hall of Fame and former Kansas City Chiefs player Bobby Bell shows off his Pro Football Hal ...
NFL Hall of Fame and former Kansas City Chiefs player Bobby Bell shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring and Super Bowl IV championship ring at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former San Francisco 49ers player and four time Super Bowl champion Eric Wright meets with fans ...
Former San Francisco 49ers player and four time Super Bowl champion Eric Wright meets with fans at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former NFL player Jarrod Bunch fist bumps a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Al ...
Former NFL player Jarrod Bunch fist bumps a fan at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dishes by Chica, a restaurant located at the Venetian, is seen at the Taste of NFL event at the ...
Dishes by Chica, a restaurant located at the Venetian, is seen at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Food from Milpa, a local mexican restaurant, is served at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Me ...
Food from Milpa, a local mexican restaurant, is served at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dishes from Moriomoto are laid out at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on ...
Dishes from Moriomoto are laid out at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
