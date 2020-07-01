97°F
Food

Fourth of July grill kits from local restaurants, and other restaurant news

By Al Mancini and Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2020 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2020 - 1:31 pm

A decade of Fuku

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Fukuburger began serving tasty burgers out of a truck to late-night crowds throughout the valley. But Colin Fukunaga will mark a decade in Las Vegas with an anniversary celebration on July 6, where he and his team will take it back to the parking lots where it all began. From 6 to 9 p.m., they’ll be serving 500 free meals in the Boca Park lot, in front of Optic Gallery, 8880 W. Charleston Blvd.. The event will be held in conjunction with Children’s Service Guild of Southern Nevada and the Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), and donations will be accepted to go toward “job-hunt-related costs for vulnerable youth,” such as ID cards, clothing for interviews, honors and incentives. To allow for social distancing, friends and fans are encouraged to drive up, make a donation if they choose, and take their meals to-go (or the team will gladly walk your burger to your car, if you prefer).

Summer dinner special at Ferraro’s

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar offers a special dinner menu inspired by Northern Ita ...
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar offers a special dinner menu inspired by Northern Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. (Ferraro's)

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has announced the return of its Summer Regional Menu Series. The next segment spotlights Emilia-Romagna, a region in Northern Italy, through July 11. The dinner menu is $49 and includes four courses with main course selections of pollo alla Romagnola or branzino. The restaurant also offers 50 percent off select bottles of wine for locals with ID. ferraroslasvegas.com; 702-364-5300.

Specials at Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a prime burger and free beer special daily until 6 p.m. in the restaurant’s lounge. The restaurant is also offering a two-course prix fixe dinner for $45 from Sundays through Thursdays for a limited time. Entree selections include a 10-ounce filet mignon; an 8-ounce prime New York strip; a 16-ounce dry-aged boneless rib eye (for an additional $10); herb crusted salmon; and Nashville chicken. Starter selections include split pea soup, half salad (Caesar or Wollensky), half angry shrimp appetizer or half burrata appetizer. smithandwollensky.com; 702-637-1515

Grill kits from Mastro’s Ocean Club

Mastro’s Ocean Club at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering three grill kits for the Fourth of July. The Sparkler kit is $120 and features choice of 12-ounce bone-in filets or 16-ounce New York strips (two each); the Bottle Rocket kit is $160 and features choice of 8-ounce filets, 18-ounce Kansas City strips or 22-ounce bone-in rib-eyes (four each); and the Roman Candle kit is $180 and features one 40-ounce wagyu tomahawk chop. All kits come with salads, ready-to-bake sides and Mastro’s butter cakes for dessert. To order for pickup, call 702-798-7115. mastrosrestaurants.com

Steak grille boxes at Capital Grille

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering steak grille boxes for at-home Fourth of July celebrations. The boxes feature four uncooked steaks and selections include 18-ounce dry aged bone-in New York strip for $140, 22-ounce bone-in prime rib-eye for $160 or a combination of both for $150. Ready-to-heat sides also are available to order. Orders can be placed online at thecapitalgrille.com/butcher. 702-932-6631

Caribbean bundles at Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive, is offering Caribbean bundles for takeout for the Fourth of July holiday. Entree selections of grilled chicken with cilantro crema ($44.99), jerk chicken pasta ($49.99), jerk chicken wings ($34.99), baby back ribs ($49.99) or seafood paella ($54.99) with a choice of side, salad and Cuban bread. The bundles serve four. A whole Key Lime pie also is available to order for dessert for $29.99. bahamabreeze.com; 702-731-3252

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

