Frankly, start celebrating National Hot Dog Day

Savor the flavor and go for some of these deals around the Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

No need to follow Joey Chestnut’s example on National Hot Dog Day, which is today. Savor the flavor and go for some of these deals around the Las Vegas Valley.

Nathan’s Famous: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the iconic chain is offering 5 cent dogs (the original 1916 price). There are nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley. The company advises to check the location to see if it is participating. nathansfamous.com

Wienerschnitzel: You can get five chili dogs for $5. There are nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley. www.wienerschnitzel.com

Windy City Beefs ’n’ Pizza/Windy City Beefs-N-Dogs: $2 Chicago dogs (mustard, onion, tomato, relish, sport peppers, pickle, celery salt … and NO KETCHUP). Limit 10. 9711 S. Eastern Ave.; 7500 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The Steamie Weenie: $1 hot dogs and $2 chili dogs. All day long, no limits. 1500 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson.

7-Eleven: The convenience store has been celebrating Hot Dog Month by offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100 percent beef hot dog for $1.

