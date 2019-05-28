Free beer for Las Vegas if city breaks heat record

Las Vegas’ unbearably hot summer temperatures could finally pay off for something — free beer.

Las Vegans can enjoy free Coors Light if the city breaks record temperatures in June. (Getty Images)

Las Vegas’ unbearably hot summer temperatures could finally pay off for something — free beer.

This June, Coors Light will give away free beer in 10 select cities, Las Vegas included, if and when the cities hit record-breaking temperatures, according to a news release.

When the record is broken, the company will announce the locations where locals can snag a free Coors Light.

Whichever city shatters the biggest record of all 10 participating cities will earn a visit from Coors Light’s Coldstream, a converted Airstream that’s been modified to “offer extreme refreshment on the go.”

Other selected cities include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Columbia, South Carolina; Lincoln, Nebraska; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; Tampa, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.