Free Ben & Jerry’s for law enforcement, first responders, military

Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve its communities during its Americone Heroes Week, from May 31 to June 6.

The stores will offer active law enforcement, first responders, front-line medical personnel and members of the military a free scoop of ice cream for themselves and one immediate family member.

“This is our way of letting these everyday, real American heroes who put their lives on the line know that they are deeply appreciated,” said Georges Maalouf, who owns and operates four Ben & Jerry’s stores in Southern Nevada. “They are the foundation of our community and for what they do every single day, they deserve our support and appreciation.”

Participating Ben & Jerry’s stores in Southern Nevada include:

— The Green Valley District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson

— Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

— Grand Bazaar Shops, 3627 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

— Harrah’s Las Vegas, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

The promotion allows those being honored to receive a free scoop of the flavor of their choosing, by visiting a participating store in the Southern Nevada area in uniform or with identifying credentials any time during Americone Heroes Week.