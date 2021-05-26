80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Food

Free Ben & Jerry’s for law enforcement, first responders, military

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 5:47 am
 
Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve their communiti ...
Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve their communities during its Americone Heroes Week, from May 31 to June 6. (Getty Images)
Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve their communiti ...
Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve their communities during its Americone Heroes Week, from May 31 to June 6. (Ben & Jerry's)

Four of Ben & Jerry’s locations in Southern Nevada will honor those who serve their communities during its Americone Heroes Week, from May 31 to June 6.

The stores will offer active law enforcement, first responders, front-line medical personnel and members of the military a free scoop of ice cream for themselves and one immediate family member.

“This is our way of letting these everyday, real American heroes who put their lives on the line know that they are deeply appreciated,” said Georges Maalouf, who owns and operates four Ben & Jerry’s stores in Southern Nevada. “They are the foundation of our community and for what they do every single day, they deserve our support and appreciation.”

Participating Ben & Jerry’s stores in Southern Nevada include:

— The Green Valley District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson

— Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

— Grand Bazaar Shops, 3627 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

— Harrah’s Las Vegas, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

The promotion allows those being honored to receive a free scoop of the flavor of their choosing, by visiting a participating store in the Southern Nevada area in uniform or with identifying credentials any time during Americone Heroes Week.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
2
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
3
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
4
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
5
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet
RJ

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened its doors for the first time in over a year this week.

 
‘Desperate’ restaurants offering higher pay, perks to fill 160K jobs
By Katherine Snow Smith The Penny Hoarder

Desperate restaurant chains looking to hire thousands of employees are offering higher wages, signing bonuses and referral bonuses. McDonald’s announced it’s raising pay at corporate-owned stores for existing and new employees to $11 to $17 an hour for entry-level positions and $15 to $20 an hour for shift managers. It wants to hire 10,000 people.