Free, discounted food and drink offers for Veterans Day

Numerous Southern Nevada restaurants, bars and organizations are offering free or discounted food and drink on Veterans Day Nov. 11. Unless otherwise noted, they’re available to all veterans and active-duty members of the military. Military ID required.

Bonefish Grill in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. is offering 10 percent off checks; the discount also applies to first responders. bonefishgrill.com

Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops will double its normal 10 percent discount on food and drink to a 20 percent discount. cabowabocantina.com

The Charlie-Mike Foundation, which is new and locally based, will give coffee, doughnuts and bagels to veterans from 9 a.m. to noon at Executive Option at 8945 W. Russell Road. charliemikefoundation.org

Einstein Bros. Bagels standalone stores will give veterans a free hot or iced coffee with purchase. einsteinbros.com

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina, 7825 Blue Diamond Road, is offering 25 percent off of meals for parties of up to six. luchadorlv.com

Farmer Boys, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a free Big Cheese burger. farmerboys.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has multiple locations in the valley, is giving a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card, which can be redeemed through Nov. 30. freddysusa.com

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, 3987 Paradise Road, is offering a 10 percent discount. gordonbierschrestaurants.com

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, offers 10 percent off the total bill for veterans. houseofblues.com

JW Marriott at the Resort at Summerlin will give veterans a small American flag and two-for-one (or 50 percent off one) entrance to the prime rib dinner buffet. theresortatsummerlin.com

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is offering 25 percent off meals for parties of up to six. localelv.com

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Red Rock Casino, will give a complimentary original pulled pork sandwich with choice of side. lucillesbbq.com

PT’s Express at Arizona Charlie’ Decatur and Boulder will give 20 percent off all food and beverage orders, and offer $2 draft beers in casino bars. arizonacharlies.com

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will give a 25 percent discount on food. panchosrestaurant.com

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, offers a 15 percent discount. pieroscuisine.com

Port of Subs will give a free classic sub to all veterans. portofsubs.com

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, Town Square, offers a free Garage Burger or 20 percent off a single menu item. sickiesburgers.com

