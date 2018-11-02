Free, discounted food specials for veterans on Monday

A number of restaurants and lounges in Southern Nevada are offering specials in honor of Veterans Day. Military ID required.
American Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade: 30 percent discount Nov. 10-12 for active-duty military and veterans.
Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Free buffet for all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 12.
Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: Free buffet for all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 12.
Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas: 10 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 16-18.
Elephant Bar, District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson: Free entree for active-duty military or veterans, Nov. 14-18.
Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St.: Free slice of cheese pizza for all active and inactive military, starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 12
Farmer Boys, multiple locations: Free Big Cheese burger to veterans all day long, dine-in only, Nov. 12.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, multiple locations: Coupon for free combo meal, redeemable through Nov. 30, to all veterans and active-duty military.
Las Vegas ChopHouse, McCarran International Airport: Free Budweiser BBQ Cheddar Burger for veterans on Nov. 12.
PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops: 30 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 10-12.
PGA Tour Grill, McCarran International Airport: Free Budweiser BBQ Cheddar Burger for veterans on Nov. 12.
PKWY Tavern, multiple locations: 30 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 10-12.
Rockhouse, Grand Canal Shoppes: 30 percent discount Nov. 10-12 for active-duty military and veterans.
Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill, McCarran International Airport: Free Budweiser BBQ Cheddar Burger for veterans on Nov. 12.
Studio B Buffet, M Resort: Free brunch buffet for all past and active-duty service members, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
