Free, discounted sandwiches at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in Las Vegas

They’re really into celebrating National What-Is-It-Today Days at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, and customers can reap the benefits.

In honor of National Talk Like a Pirate Day Sept. 19, Ike’s will give $3 off any sandwich Thursday to anyone who says “Ahoy, matey!” at the store’s register at Fashion Show mall. Show up dressed like a pirate and order a sandwich and you can get a second one free (one deal per person).

While dressing like a pirate requires some creative flair, if you’re really artistic, you have a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. That one’s in honor of National Coloring Day, which was Sept. 14, but there’s still time to enter. Stop by Ike’s to pick up a sandwich bag, color it and post it to Instagram with the tag “ibaggedike” (one entry per person). The deadline is Friday.

