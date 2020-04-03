Free food package distribution Friday at Hash House a Go Go

Hash House a Go Go, in concert with Greco and Sons, Worldwide Produce and Sysco Las Vegas, will distribute family packs at the restaurant at 6800 W. Sahara Ave.

A view of the front entry is shown at the Henderson location of Hash House A Go Go at 555 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hash House a Go Go will distribute free family meal packs Friday to service-industry workers who were laid off or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution will begin at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hash House a Go Go at 6800 W. Sahara Ave., where drivers are asked to line up their vehicles in an orderly fashion. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one donation per vehicle, and any tips will be pooled for the cash needs of furloughed workers. Hash House a Go Go is joined in the project by Greco and Sons, Worldwide Produce and Sysco Las Vegas.

