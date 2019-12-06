Free hot chocolate at grand opening of Dandelion at The Venetian

San Francisco's Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they'll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

Dandelion Chocolate opens Saturday at The Venetian (Al Mancini)

The staff at Dandelion prepares for Saturday's grand opening (Al Mancini)

San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate.

Dandelion will offer single-origin chocolate bars crafted in San Francisco, alongside house-made pastries, confections, hot chocolate, coffee drinks and chocolate-themed gifts in a space located next to the hotel lobby. This will be the first permanent U.S. location outside of San Francisco for the company, which operates six locations in Japan and one in Taipei.

The team will begin offering free European style hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows to guests on Saturday at 8 a.m., and will continue until they run out. The café will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.