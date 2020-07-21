Free hot dogs at Dog Haus starting Wednesday

A selection of hot dogs at Dog Haus. (Dog Haus)

Here’s some refreshingly good news: Free hot dogs!

Dog Haus, 4480 Paradise Road, will give a free hot dog to anyone who orders pickup or delivery through the Dog Haus app or uses an app scan in-store, from Wednesday through July 31.

The offer is good only for those who have downloaded the app by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, but no purchase is required.

The restaurant’s Haus Dogs include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions and spicy basil aioli; the Downtown, a dog wrapped in smoked bacon with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; the Chili the Kid, with white American cheese, Haus Chili, crispy fried onions and chipotle aioli; and the Pineapple Express, a bacon-wrapped dog with house bouillonnaise, sweet ginger glaze, pineapple, scallions, pickled jalapenos and crispy onions.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit vegas.doghaus.com.

