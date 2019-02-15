Free pizza at new Blaze location in North Las Vegas

A pizza with ham is served during a celebration for the opening of Blaze Pizza's first local location at 10520 S. Eastern Ave. on Friday, May 29, 2015 in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Custom-made pies are shown at Blaze Pizza, 10520 S. Eastern Ave. (Lisa Valentine/View)

Customers enjoy a free pizza during a celebration for the opening of Blaze Pizza's first local location at 10520 S. Eastern Ave. on Friday, May 29, 2015 in Henderson. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is indeed such a thing as a free lunch (or dinner) — provided you like pizza, and provided you’re willing to stop by the new Blaze Pizza at 1620 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Show up, follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and the pizza is yours.

Blaze Pizza, which famously is partially owned by NBA superstar LeBron James, is known for its “fast-fire’d” customizable pies that sell for about $8. The dough is made in-house daily and finished in an open flame oven in three minutes. There are gluten-free and vegan options, as well as tree-nut-free pesto. The menu also includes such choices as salads, blood orange lemonade and s’mores pie.

This Blaze location, which opens Thursday, will seat 70 and have a patio. There are five other outlets in Southern Nevada, with two more on the way.

1620 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas