Freed’s Bakery made a cake of Golden Knights mascot Chance

To celebrate the first birthday of Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, one of his hockey family members, in-arena host Big D, surprised him with a Freed’s Bakery cake in the shape of his head.

Freed’s Bakery baked a cake in the shape of Chance's head. (Twitter)

Freed’s Bakery baked a cake in the shape of Chance's head. (Freed's Bakery)

Freed’s Bakery baked a cake in the shape of Chance's head. (Twitter)

To celebrate the first birthday of Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, one of his hockey family members, in-arena host Big D, surprised him with a Freed’s Bakery cake in the shape of his head. So what flavor is a gila monster? We’re told the “Vegas Cakes” stars interpret him in chocolate and vanilla, with vanilla buttercream icing.

Sneak a peek and a bite

Michael and Jenna Morton’s newest restaurant Greek Sneek quietly opened Tuesday at MGM Grand. The new eatery is located in the former back room of their other MGM Grand spot, Crush. The menu includes zucchini and eggplant chips, gyros and branzino with lemon and capers.

Themed event at Tivoli

“Sweet Surrender” is the theme of the first event for the resurrected Project Dinner Table, at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Tivoli Village. Details are scant, but tickets, at $220 each ($211 each for groups of six through 10) are available at projectdinnertable.com.

Sloppi Jo’s redux

Before she founded the Back of the House Brawl cooking competitions or was an executive at Urban Seed, Jolene Mannina ran a food truck called Sloppi Jo’s that focused on New Mexican hatch chiles. She’ll resurrect that concept next week with a la carte pop-up dinners at the Goodwich’s downtown location on Las Vegas Boulevard South, from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 7 p.m. until they sell out Sept. 15.

Sightings

Smashing Pumpkins members Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlain at Evel Pie. Perez Hilton and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz on separate evenings at Tao at The Venetian. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow and Taylor, Cartwright and Sandoval at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.