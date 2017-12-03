Freed’s Bakery of ‘Vegas Cakes’ is giving away free cookies Monday — VIDEO

Freed’s Bakery is excited about National Cookie Day — and its staff wants Las Vegas to be excited, too.

Freed's Bakery shows us how they make their chocolate chip cookies (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Freed’s Bakery is excited about National Cookie Day — and its staff wants Las Vegas to be excited, too.

All day Monday, the Henderson bakery is giving every customer a free chocolate chip cookie, fresh from the oven.

The popular cookie at Freed’s is a special item. Head baker Anthony Fusco said the bakery doesn’t keep it in stock regularly as the bakery wants them to be served warm and soft.

“We feel that, if it’s not purchased and eaten the day it’s made — or even within an hour of when it’s made, it’s not at peak freshness,” he said.

Besides the chocolate chip cookies, Fusco invites customers to check out the shop’s new seasonal items including mint fudge peppermint cake cookies and ornately decorated gingerbread houses.

Visit Freed’s Bakery (9815 S. Eastern Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday for one free chocolate chip cookie.

National Cookie Day freebies

Mrs. Fields (4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 133A): One free cookie for the first 400 fans

Great American Cookies (1300 W. Sunset Road): One free chocolate chip cookie

Nestlé Toll House Café (3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South): One free, regular cookie