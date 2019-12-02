Freed’s Bakery offering liquor-infused treats through New Year’s Eve

Freed’s Bakery, longtime local purveyor of family-friendly sweets, is featuring something especially for adults that’s available through New Year’s Eve.

Freed’s Bakery will offer alcohol-infused mini-cups for $3.85 each through New Year's Eve. (Freed's Bakery)

Each of Freed’s mini-cups, which are available in four flavors, is infused with liquor and comes with a liquor-filled pipette. There’s milk and cookies, which is ganache, chocolate chip cookies and Disaronno panna cotta; mudslide, with ganache, chocolate crunch and Kahlua and Bailey’s panna cottas; bourbon caramel, with salted caramel and bourbon-caramel panna cotta; and Choc-Chambord, with Chambord chocolate mousse and ganache.

They’re $3.85 each. To order, call 702-456-7762.

Freed’s also will offer Champagne-infused cakes and cupcakes frosted with pink Champagne mousse and topped with decorative silver candies. The company’s holiday treats are available at the bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Blvd.

