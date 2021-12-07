Freed’s Bakery opens new dessert shop in Las Vegas

Freed’s Bakery, a longtime local favorite that dates to 1959, has opened its fourth dessert shop on California Avenue to offer signature pastries and other sweets.

Freed's Dessert Shop in downtown Las Vegas. (Chris Wessling)

The interior of Freed's Dessert Shop. (Chris Wessling)

Just when you thought downtown’s fortunes couldn’t get any sweeter, here we are.

Longtime local favorite Freed’s Bakery — the 60-year-old local institution that became know around the country because of its starring role on the Food Network’s “Vegas Cakes” — announced Monday that it has opened a Freed’s Dessert Shop in downtown Las Vegas. At 60 E. California Ave. in the Arts District, it’s the fourth dessert shop and sixth location for the family-owned bakery founded in 1959 and currently run by third-generation owner Max Jacobson-Fried.

Like its sisters, the 888-square-foot shop offers signature pastries and other baked goods, including the company’s strawberry shortcake, cannoli and Parisian cake. They and custom orders are made in the flagship bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave.

The debut of the downtown shop will be celebrated with a grand opening at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Hours of the new shop are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To order, visit freedsbakery.com or call 702-456-7762.

