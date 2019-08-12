Freed’s Bakery plans Dessert Shop in Summerlin
Finally, Summerlin residents won’t have to leave their neighborhood for sweet treats from Freed’s Bakery. The 60-year-old company, whose fame has been augmented by the Food Network show “Vegas Cakes,” plans a Freed’s Dessert Shop at 10870 W. Charleston Blvd., near the 215 Beltway, with a grand opening in October.
Freed’s Dessert Shop is a boutique version of the company’s flagship bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. Like its sister locations at 6475 N. Decatur Drive and at T-Mobile Arena, the shop will offer signature sweets including strawberry shortcake, which is white cake filled and iced with whipped cream and sliced strawberries; Parisian Cake, which is chocolate cake layered and iced with Belgian chocolate whipped cream and topped with chocolate shavings; cookies; breakfast pastries; cupcakes; and chocolate-covered strawberries. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Custom orders will be handled by the Eastern Avenue bakery. Visit freedsbakery.com or call 702-456-7762.
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.