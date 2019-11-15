Freeds Bakery to mark 60th anniversary with 60-cent cupcakes

Freed’s Bakery, which has two dessert shops and a flagship bakery in the Las Vegas valley, will celebrate with a cupcake happy hour featuring three signature treats.

As part of Freeds 60th birthday celebration, it is offering its signature cupcakes for 60 cents. (Joe Durkin)

Freed’s Bakery is celebrating its 60th birthday, and you get to reap the benefits — all week.

Freed’s is throwing a cupcake happy hour from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and at Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Blvd. During those hours, you can get one of Freed’s signature cupcakes — red velvet with cream cheese icing or chocolate or vanilla with buttercream icing — for 60 cents.

Freed’s was founded in 1959 by Milton and Esther Fried and now is owned and operated by members of the family’s second and third generations, Joni Fried and Max Jacobsen-Fried. The company recently was the subject of the Food Network show “Vegas Cakes.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.